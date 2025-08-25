Indianapolis program, 40 West Digital, trains young people in video production

INDIANAPOLIS — Alberto Montero's love for videography started when he was a kid, creating mini YouTube videos in kindergarten. But the path to turn his passion into a career wasn't always clear.

"I had just dropped out of school. It was during COVID, and I really wanted to just pursue this career, and I didn't know where to really start," said Alberto Montero, a 40 West Digital staff member.

That's when he found out about 40 West Digital, a video production company and social enterprise that takes on client work while training young people in the industry.

WRTV

"It's a video production company, social enterprise, so we take client work. But the part that makes us special, we train young people. So instead of us taking on these jobs, we skill up young people," said Douglas Morris, director of 40 West Digital.

The MLK Community Center program teaches participants essential skills, including camera operation. Participants also create their own projects during the training.

"How to work with audio and also how to script write. I made a short film. It was about immigration," said Aissa Condori, a 40 West Digital graduate.

WRTV

Since launching in 2021 with funding from a Lilly Endowment grant, more than 100 young people have completed the program while earning a $200 weekly stipend.

"It's amazing. I'm from this neighborhood and I discovered video production at Arsenal Tech High School… everybody's not fortunate enough to find that thing when they're young," Morris said.

Montero is now a staff member at 40 West Digital, telling stories and serving as a mentor. He's also using his skills outside of the program.

WRTV

"I don't think it would have ever come about if I didn't go through this program," Montero said.

There is currently a waitlist, but interested individuals are encouraged to sign up on the MLK Community Center's website to secure a spot when one opens.