Indianapolis Public Library announces departure of Nichelle Hayes

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library announced the departure of Nichelle Hayes, the director of the Center for Black Literature and Culture and former interim CEO.
Hayes has been the director of CBLC since 2017 and was appointed interim CEO in March 2022.
IPL did not state a reason for Hayes’ departure, but they did release the following statement:
Nichelle M. Hayes has been an asset to the Indianapolis Public Library and the community as a whole for many years. During a difficult transitional period for the library, Ms. Hayes stepped up and skillfully filled the role of Interim CEO. Ms. Hayes and the Library have decided to mutually part ways. The Library wishes her the best of luck in her future endeavors and appreciates her many years of dedication to the organization.