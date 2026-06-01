Indianapolis Public Library bookmobiles 'Frog' and 'Toad' hit the road

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Public Library rolled out two new bookmobiles built for accessibility and inclusion.

Named Frog and Toad after the classic children’s books, the vehicles debuted during the Indy 500 Festival Parade and will bring books and resources directly to neighborhoods across Marion County.

The new fleet replaces a 30-foot-long, 10-foot-tall bookmobile that library staff called difficult to maneuver and not fully accessible, officials said.

‘4K’ visibility, easier turns for drivers

Bookmobile driver Amber said the upgrades make a big difference on the road.

“Let’s see if I can take this turn. I was never able to take this turn before,” Amber said during a ride-along. “I wouldn’t have been able to do that in the old bookmobile.”

She said visibility is also improved.

“I feel I’ve gone from 1080p to 4K with how much more I can see through this windshield because of how much bigger it is,” Amber said.

Wider doors, ramps, and full library access

The updated bookmobiles feature wider entrances, adaptable shelving, large windows for a brighter space, low-floor design, and an ADA-compliant ramp, the library said.

Maggie Ward, manager of services and resources for IndyPL, said accessibility drove the redesign.

“Our old bookmobile was 30 feet long, 10 feet tall. It’s a beast,” Ward said. “Hard to get around town. It has a ramp, but it’s not super accessible for anybody with a wheelchair or walker.”

The library has delivered resources to Marion County residents via bookmobile for nearly 75 years, Ward said.

‘A little bit of everything’ on board

Librarian Katie Watson-Juarez said patrons can check out most items found at a branch.

“We have a little bit of everything that the library branch has,” Watson-Juarez said. “We have music CDs, audiobooks, DVDs, large print fiction, regular fiction, mysteries, non-fiction, all sorts of goodies. Black literature culture section because a lot of our patrons want to explore Black authors.”

The bookmobiles also carry the library’s seed library, available at all 25 IndyPL branches.

“We can bring our Lobby Bag collection or pretty much anything you could find in the library branch we have on the bookmobile,” Watson-Juarez said.

Routes cover neighborhoods, schools, senior living

The bookmobiles will travel to neighborhoods, schools, senior living communities, apartment complexes, and community centers throughout the city, IndyPL said. Staff can issue library cards and check out materials on site.

Ward said the previous bookmobiles will be donated to another library in need.

For routes and schedules, visit the Indianapolis Public Library’s website.