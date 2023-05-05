Indianapolis Public Library celebrates Free Comic Book Day this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Celebrate Free Comic Book Day at the Indianapolis Public Library this weekend.

On May 6, the Indianapolis community is invited to pick up a free comic book at any Indianapolis Public Library location. No library card is required.

Guests will be able to choose titles from popular franchises including Star Wars, X-Men, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Animal Crossing, while supplies last.

The library partnered up with Downtown Comics, who donated the comic books.

“The comics industry has pulled together Free Comic Book Day events since 2002, and I’m glad The Library can be a part of it,” Devery North, school age and family program specialist at The Indianapolis Public Library, said. “Reading comics and graphic novels can motivate kids to read and improve their literacy skills all while exploring great stories.”

The Beech Grove Branch was the first IndyPL location to host Free Comic Book Day. Since then, the program has expanded to all 24 library locations.

