Indianapolis Public Library celebrates Free Comic Book Day this weekend

Ben Margot/AP
Joe Field arranges comic books in his Flying Colors Comics shop Friday, May 6, 2011, in Concord, Calif. After Field saw people standing in line for free scoops of ice cream, the effort to lure new and lapsed readers by offering up free comic books has become an annual event embraced by publishers big and small and comic book store owners eager for new customers. Field, who owns Flying Colors Comics in Conford, Calif., told The Associated Press that the idea for the event, now in its 10th year, was inspired by a queue near his shop. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Posted at 6:20 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 18:20:53-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Celebrate Free Comic Book Day at the Indianapolis Public Library this weekend.

On May 6, the Indianapolis community is invited to pick up a free comic book at any Indianapolis Public Library location. No library card is required.

Guests will be able to choose titles from popular franchises including Star Wars, X-Men, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Animal Crossing, while supplies last.

The library partnered up with Downtown Comics, who donated the comic books.

“The comics industry has pulled together Free Comic Book Day events since 2002, and I’m glad The Library can be a part of it,” Devery North, school age and family program specialist at The Indianapolis Public Library, said. “Reading comics and graphic novels can motivate kids to read and improve their literacy skills all while exploring great stories.”

The Beech Grove Branch was the first IndyPL location to host Free Comic Book Day. Since then, the program has expanded to all 24 library locations.

For more information, click here.

