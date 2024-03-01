Indianapolis Public Library expands Braille Books collection

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library is expanding its collection of Braille books.

25 children's books are included in the collection, including picture books, board books and learn-to-read books.

The expansion will contribute to the library's goal of creating an inclusive book collection for those who are blind, have low vision and those who wish to practice reading Braille.

"For families where the children are sighted but the parents are not sighted, those parents can share these books side by side with their child, you know the kids are looking at the pictures and the adults are using the braille to read to their children, which we know is an important way that helps children develop literacy," Librarian Shellie Rich said. "It's a pretty important collection for parts of our community."

A Total Solar Eclipse book in Braille is also among the collection, giving children the opportunity to learn about the event ahead of the April 8th event.

Braille titles will be available for in-person browsing at Central Library, College Avenue, Fort Ben, Franklin Road, Glendale, Lawrence, and Nora.

Readers can also place holds on Braille titles online and have them sent to any Indianapolis Public Library location for pickup.