Indianapolis Public Library opens new Fort Ben Branch

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library has opened a new branch on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Fort Ben Branch, located at 9330 East 56th Street, will fill the service gap between the Lawrence Branch on the northeast side and the Warren Branch on the far east side.

The branch is in an area developed by the Fort Harrison Reuse Authority. It sits on part of the land that was originally Fort Harrison Military Base.

“When the fort was returned back to the city in 1995, one of the things people asked for right away was a library. Years went by and today we’re finally open,” Branch Manager Shelby Peak said.

To celebrate the grand opening, the library had a ribbon cutting, cake, live music and dance performances.

“There are some folks in the community that have been waiting over 20 years for this branch, so I think it really meant a lot to the community,” Peak said.

Peak says the library purchased a brand-new collection for the branch, meaning roughly 50,000 total items are available for check out.

The Fort Ben Branch is also the first library branch in Indiana to undergo training provided by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), making it a certified autism center.

“The training gave my staff a lot of recommendations on good customer service and what to expect when interacting with autistic patrons and those with sensory needs,” Peak said.

Peak says the library has a heritage exhibit with images and artifacts from Fort Harrison, such as the flag that was flown on the fort’s last day of service.

