Indianapolis Public Library shares list of 2024’s most in-demand books

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re looking for book recommendations, the Indianapolis Public Library is sharing a list of this year’s most in-demand titles.

Library officials say the most checked-out Adult Fiction book was “The Women” by Kristin Hannah and the most checked-out Adult Fiction eBook or audiobook was “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros.

The most checked-out Young Adult Fiction book, eBook, and audiobook was "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" by Suzanne Collins, IPL says.

The most checked-out children’s book was "Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea" by Dav Pilkey while the most checked-out children’s eBook or audiobook was "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" by J.K. Rowling.

The most checked-out nonfiction book was "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson and the most checked-out nonfiction eBook or audiobook was "Atomic Habits" by James Clear.