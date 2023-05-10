Indianapolis Public Library to install accessible workstations for people with disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library and Easterseals Crossroads are partnering to install accessible workstations at all 24 library locations throughout Indianapolis, Lawrence and Beech Grove.

The accessible workstations offer a height-adjustable desk, large-key keyboard, large-print keyboard, trackball mouse with programmable buttons and arm supports.

The software includes a text reading app, live transcription app, math app, magnification app and a screen reading app for individuals who are blind and visually impaired.

These tools can read information to patrons and respond to voice commands. They are designed to help people with learning disabilities or mobility limitations complete tasks, such as writing a document or accessing the internet.

The workstations will be available for all patrons, with shorter use periods than other stations to decrease wait times.

“We strive to improve digital and technology inclusion and services for persons of all abilities,” Shanika Heyward, director of innovation and technology at IPL, said. “We hope to increase the confident of all of our patrons in using technology independently and to enhance their quality of life.”

The accessible workstations will be rolled out and installed at all 24 library locations over the next several months.

The workstations are currently available at the Eagle, West Perry, East 38th Street, East Washington and Garfield Park locations.

