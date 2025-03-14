Indianapolis Public Schools taking precautions against measles amid outbreaks across the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools announced it will be taking proactive steps to protect students and staff from measles amid outbreaks across the country.

“While there are no known cases in Indiana at this time, with spring break travel approaching, we are being vigilant in our approach,” IPS said in a statement.

Officials say there have been 250 confirmed cases across 12 states, including a recent case in Kentucky.

IPS vaccine coordinators will reach out to families to provide information on the outbreak and the consequences of not being vaccinated against the disease.

If a measles case is confirmed at an IPS school, the school says students exposed without the vaccine will need to stay home for 21 days to prevent the spread.

“With spring break approaching, there is an increased risk of measles exposure due to out-of-state travel,” Dr. Megan Carlson, director of health services for IPS, said. “While we’ve made progress in ensuring students receive required vaccinations, we still have students without an MMR vaccine on file, which puts them at greater risk.”