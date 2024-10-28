Indianapolis receives $20 million grant for new homeless shelter

INDIANAPOLIS — Some Hoosiers experiencing homelessness are not able to stay in shelters due to religious preferences or sobriety requirements. A new city-owned shelter hopes to change that.

The Housing Hub recently received a $20 million grant on top of the $12 million committed to the project from Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett. The 150-bed development on Georgia and Shelby Streets is estimated to open in two years.

"These folks are our neighbors," said Aryn Schounce, the senior policy advisor to Mayor Hogsett. "These folks are experiencing circumstances that many of us really can't imagine."

1,700 people in Indianapolis are experiencing homelessness on any given night, according to the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention.

Schounce said the Housing Hub will make a difference because there are people who are not served by Indianapolis' current shelters.

"We don't have an emergency solution for couples, for example, or for a male-led single-parent household," Schounce said. "We want to make sure these folks are given the resources that they need and the housing they deserve."