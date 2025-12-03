Indianapolis releases Vision Zero plan aiming to end all road deaths by 2035

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis released its long-awaited Vision Zero plan Tuesday afternoon, outlining how the city hopes to eliminate all traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2035. For families who have lost loved ones, the plan is deeply personal.

At the intersection of Shelby and Raymond Streets, Billie Jean Peterson remembers the danger clearly.

The father of her children, 32-year-old Dillan Rogers, was hit and killed while riding his bike there.

“It’s very dangerous… see?” she said as cars honked nearby. “It’s nerve-racking, heartbreaking and scary.”

Peterson read through the Vision Zero plan with WRTV and said seeing a memorial to Rogers on the first page brought her to tears.

She hopes the plan results in more traffic lights, more signage and a renewed focus on getting drivers to pay attention.

The 102-page plan lays out six strategy areas:

• Safe streets

• Safe speeds

• Safe people

• Safe vehicles

• Post-crash care

• General strategies

Each section includes action items meant to guide agencies such as IndyGo, IMPD, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and AARP Indiana.

Doreen Crenshaw, who has biked in Indianapolis since 1986, said road design will be central to whether streets become safer.

She hopes the city fully funds the work needed to reach its goals.

According to Safe Streets Indy, 79 people have been killed and 138 seriously injured in traffic crashes so far this year.

Vision Zero leaders acknowledge the urgency, saying the city has 3,316 days to meet its 2035 deadline. Advocates also want transparency and opportunities for the public to stay involved.

Peterson hopes the city treats the plan with urgency.

“It’s not a political issue,” she said. “There’s money in the budget somewhere to save lives.”

City leaders say the next steps include setting up public dashboards and accountability tools so residents can track progress over time.

To view the full plan, click HERE.