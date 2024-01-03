Watch Now
Indianapolis renters can remove evictions from public records through eviction sealing clinic

Posted at 3:48 PM, Jan 03, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis renters with an eviction on their record have an opportunity to get a second chance next week.

Indiana Legal Services will be holding an Eviction Sealing Clinic on Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Center Township Small Claims Court.

At the eviction clinic, renters can meet with attorneys to review their eviction case and file paperwork to remove it from public records.

Event organizers say there is no limit to how many evictions can be sealed or how old the eviction on the record is. However, individuals must meet one of the following circumstances:

  • The eviction was dismissed
  • A judge ruled in the tenant’s favor
  • An eviction order was overturned on appeal, AND a judgment or money owed to the landlord was not issued or was fully paid

There are a limited walk-in appointments available. Those interested in attending should sign up for an appointment.

