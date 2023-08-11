Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Indianapolis resident celebrates 106th birthday

RIGHT ORIENTED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND.png
WRTV
RIGHT ORIENTED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BLURRED BACKGROUND.png
Posted at 6:35 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 18:44:56-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis resident celebrated their 106th birthday today. To put this in perspective,106 years is equal to 38,690 days.

Jeanette Cohen was born in Connecticut on Aug. 11, 1917, and had three brothers. She has lived through two pandemics, in 1918 and 2020.

Today, she celebrated her 106th birthday with a special party from her family and staff at Traditions at North Willow.

106 bday 3.jpg
Jeanette's daughter, Marlen Cohen takes a photo of her mother on her 106th birthday.

"There aren't that many people that make it to 106," Jeanette's daughter, Marlen Cohen said. "My mom and I are very fortunate that she is here now, celebrating 106 years."

106 bday.jpg

Cohen says her mother was very bright. She skipped three grades in grammar school and graduated high school at age 15.

She moved to Indiana in 2000 to be closer to family.

Today, Jeanette enjoys playing bingo and rummikub with her friends at Traditions.

106 bday 4.jpg

"At a 100, I thought oh wow. and we had a nice celebration last year at 105, so I'm looking forward to every year. We'll have a big celebration," said Marlene.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE