Indianapolis resident celebrates 106th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis resident celebrated their 106th birthday today. To put this in perspective,106 years is equal to 38,690 days.

Jeanette Cohen was born in Connecticut on Aug. 11, 1917, and had three brothers. She has lived through two pandemics, in 1918 and 2020.

Today, she celebrated her 106th birthday with a special party from her family and staff at Traditions at North Willow.

WRTV Jeanette's daughter, Marlen Cohen takes a photo of her mother on her 106th birthday.

"There aren't that many people that make it to 106," Jeanette's daughter, Marlen Cohen said. "My mom and I are very fortunate that she is here now, celebrating 106 years."

Cohen says her mother was very bright. She skipped three grades in grammar school and graduated high school at age 15.

She moved to Indiana in 2000 to be closer to family.

Today, Jeanette enjoys playing bingo and rummikub with her friends at Traditions.

"At a 100, I thought oh wow. and we had a nice celebration last year at 105, so I'm looking forward to every year. We'll have a big celebration," said Marlene.