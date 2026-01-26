Indianapolis residents start digging out after snow storm, DPW continues work to clear roads

INDIANAPOLIS— On Monday morning, Gavin Corlette stepped outside to walk his dog after heavy snow blanketed Indianapolis over the past two days.

“It’s been a workout for sure,” Corlette said. “I’ve been trudging through the snow, and my dog has been struggling a lot as well.”

The snow has kept some people indoors, especially as drivers continue to have trouble navigating snow covered roads.

“It’s been very, very crazy,” Corlette said. “I’ve just been staying inside because I’ve been too nervous to go anywhere.”

DPW is continuing to monitor road conditions. Crews began clearing residential neighborhoods Sunday night after finishing primary roads and major thoroughfares.

“We finished the primary roads, the major thoroughfares, and we’re just going to continue until the roads are completely safe,” a Adam Pinsker with DPW.

DPW crews and contractors will continue working 12-hour shifts at least through Tuesday. Officials are reminding residents to stay off the roads unless necessary.

“Not only is it not safe, it’s dangerously cold,” said Pinsker. “The more cars on the roads, the worse it is. It gets in the way of our plow drivers.”

