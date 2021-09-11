Watch
Indianapolis salvage yard fire still burning

Speedway Fire Department
Posted at 1:51 PM, Sep 11, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Five fire departments continue to battle a large fire at Hanna Auto Salvage on the southwest side.

The fire started early Saturday morning in the salvage yard and firefighters say no employees were working at the time.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said long distances to get to water supplies and the fire itself slowed the initial firefight.

In addition to knocking out the fire, firefighters say all of the material has to be moved so it can be fully extinguished.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, and the incident is expected to last for several more hours.

Kelly Street is the only street closed at this time.

