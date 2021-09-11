Indianapolis salvage yard fire still burning

INDIANAPOLIS — Five fire departments continue to battle a large fire at Hanna Auto Salvage on the southwest side.

The fire started early Saturday morning in the salvage yard and firefighters say no employees were working at the time.

6:29 AM - #IFD, @Decaturtwpfire & @INDairport FD, assisting @Waynetwpfire on scene at 3501 W Kelly St with large fire at Hanna Tow Yard. Crews working hard to maintain sufficient water supply along with foam from airport crash tuck to extinguish blaze. pic.twitter.com/z9siIxesGl — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) September 11, 2021

The Wayne Township Fire Department said long distances to get to water supplies and the fire itself slowed the initial firefight.

In addition to knocking out the fire, firefighters say all of the material has to be moved so it can be fully extinguished.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, and the incident is expected to last for several more hours.

Kelly Street is the only street closed at this time.