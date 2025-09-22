Indianapolis siblings write children’s book on bullying, resilience

INDIANAPOLIS—On Friday afternoon, Shar'ron Mason and Brian Davis are looking at the book they created, discovering it has been officially published.

"Fresh off the press," said Mason.

They're siblings and together wrote the book Big B the Bully Slayer.

"I thought it was a great idea with being a therapist, I know that a lot of children go through a lot of different things," said Mason.

It was Davis' idea aimed at helping kids deal with bullying and mental health.

"I’ve had bullies as friends before and I understood the reason why they were bullying was because they didn’t have proper clothing, grades wasn’t right in school, so the way to reflect on that is to lash out on other kids, to make themselves look bigger and better than the next person," said Davis.

"Oftentimes we don’t know what they’re going through but we see it later in life and I know that if you get to them at this age, it can make such a big difference," said Mason.

The message of this book also goes beyond the pages.

"I was 31 years old when I was incarcerated," said Davis. "I did 15 years."

Davis was released two years ago.

WRTV

"Along the lines of 15 years, I had a lot of bumps and bruises and I had to mature as well at a later stage in my life. As I went through the developing stage of myself, I had to look on the inside and understand me before I understand anyone else," said Davis.

Now, he wants to show you can achieve anything if you keep working at it.

"I also got out and got me a trucking company started to drive a semi truck," said David. "Anything you want to do, you can do, a lot of people think that I never done this before, so I can’t do it. You never know what you can do until you try."

"It feels great because I’m the big sister and to know that here my brother is he’s doing something that I know is going to impact a lot of people, it means something other than him, this is good stuff," said Davis.

You can find Big B the Bully Slayer on Amazon.

