Indianapolis students learning the math and science behind building bikes

INDIANAPOLIS — Biking is more than just a way to get around or stay active. A summer program is using them as a way to learn about science, math and engineering.

At Nine13sports, kids are using creativity and STEM skills to design their own bicycles.

Some of the designs are pretty imaginative.

“The Teleportation Cruiser,” said Tre Tatum at Nine13sports as part of a YMCA field trip. “It’s capable of taking you anywhere instantly and equipped with a food bin that can provide any meal you want.”

The real lessons, though, are in math and science.

“The bicycle is a simple machine. Gear rations, which gauge math and science standards. It’s just an incredible learning tool for the entire community,” said Tom Hanley, founder of Nine13sports.

Nine13sports hosts bike-building camps and workshops for students throughout the summer and year-round.

“Our goal was to get kids with hands-on learning experiences and thinking about engineering, what it was like to design a bike, how those math standards relate to gears,” said Hanley.

For many kids, learning how to ride a bike or even having access to one isn’t always a given. Hanley said introducing students to bikes through education may open up other opportunities.

“We believe the bike is the ultimate equalizer,” he said. “It doesn’t care about shape, race, gender or socioeconomic demographics. It’s one of the few things you can use from you’re three or four years old until the end of time,” said Hanley.