INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphonic Choir is honoring the life and legacy of a student, Matthew Shepard, who was killed over 25 years ago. Shepard's death became a catalyst for LGBTQ+ rights and conversations in the United States.

WRTV sat down with the choir's artistic director, Dr. Erik Stark, to learn more about concert and how you can support the mission.

The full-length concert composed by Craig Hella Johnson is comprised of a variety of musical styles and texts from contemporary news accounts of the crime, poetry by Lesléa Newman, Rumi and more, according to the website. The concert "offers a poignant yet hopeful message about the importance of tolerance, peace and community."

Indianapolis Symphonic Choir holding concert to spread message of hope and community

The concert is happening on Saturday, October 18, at 5:30 p.m. at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. Tickets for the performance are priced on a "pay-what-you-can" scale, with the lowest ticketed price costing $5. Proceeds are benefiting Trinity Haven, Indianapolis’ only housing program dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ youth at risk of homelessness.

Following the performance, guests are invited to a reception with desserts and beverages and hear brief remarks from artistic director Eric Stark and Jenni White, founding executive director of Trinity Haven.

