Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announces 2026 summer lineup

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra unveiled its 2026 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie season, featuring concerts from June through Labor Day weekend.

The season includes 11 orchestra concerts and 13 tribute performances at Conner Prairie Amphitheatre in Fishers.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 7 at 11 a.m. Concerts begin June 26 and run through September 6.

The lineup spans multiple decades and genres. It includes film scores from Star Wars, Harry Potter and Disney movies. Rock tributes celebrate Billy Joel, Elton John, Earth Wind & Fire and 1980s hits.

2026 lineup



June 26: Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John

June 27: Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John

July 2: Star-Spangled Symphony

July 3: Star-Spangled Symphony

July 4: Star-Spangled Symphony (with fireworks celebrating America's 250th birthday)

July 10: Music of Star Wars (with trivia contest)

July 11: Serpentine Fire: The Music of Earth, Wind & Fire

July 17: Back to the 80s

July 18: Summer Breeze: Yacht Rock Classics

July 24: Music of Harry Potter: An Evening at Hogwarts

July 25: Disney in Concert: A Dream Is a Wish

July 31: Always, Adele

Aug. 1: Let's Sing Sabrina / Let's Sing Harry (Sabrina Carpenter and Harry Styles)

Aug. 7: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute

Aug. 8: The Heart of Rock & Roll: America's #1 Huey Lewis & the News Tribute

Aug. 14: Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience

Aug. 15: The Australian Bee Gees

Aug. 21: Troubadours: A Tribute to James Taylor and Carole King

Aug. 22: One Night of Queen

Aug. 28: The Boy Band Night

Aug. 29: Private Eyes: A Tribute to Hall & Oates

Sept. 4: Free Fallin: The Tom Petty Concert Experience

Sept. 5: The Phil Collins Experience

Sept. 6: EagleMania



Things to know

A new Symphony Summer Special offers four concert tickets for $120 plus taxes and fees. The limited-time deal starts April 7.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Concerts begin at 8 p.m.

Patrons can bring food and drinks or buy refreshments on-site. Reserved seating, table rentals and Huntington Bank Sunset Lounge tickets are available.

Groups of three or more concerts receive a 10% discount. Groups of 30 or more also get 10% off.

Tickets are available at IndianapolisSymphony.org, central Indiana Kroger stores or the Hilbert Circle Theatre Box Office. More information is available at 317-639-4300.