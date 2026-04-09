Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra music director Jun Märkl returns for April concerts

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra music director Jun Märkl will conduct two classical series this month at Hilbert Circle Theatre.

Märkl became the ISO's eighth music director in 2024. He previously served as artistic adviser since 2021.

The conductor last appeared with the orchestra in January.

His April return begins with "Into the Music: Debussy" at 6:30 p.m. April 16. The free event features Märkl and Ryan Ahlwardt discussing and performing Debussy's "Images."

The concert series "French Images: Debussy, Ravel & Fauré" runs April 16-18. It will showcase four new principal musicians.

Principal Harp Claire Thai will perform. Principal Clarinet Julianna Darby will also take part. Principal Second Violin Bryson Karrer and Principal Flute Jungah Yoon round out the featured performers.

The program includes Debussy's "Sacred and Profane Dances" and selections from "Images." Audiences will also hear Ravel's "Tzigane," Saint-Saëns' "Tarantelle" and Fauré's "Pavane."

Tickets for the 11 a.m. April 16 show cost $15 to $60.48. The 7:30 p.m. April 17 performance costs $15 to $110.16. April 18 tickets at 5:30 p.m. range from $15 to $104.76.

A pre-concert tasting called "Circle Theatre Tastings: A Taste of France" is available April 17 for $30.

Märkl's second series, "Märkl Conducts Rachmaninoff and Dvořák," runs April 24-25. Pianist Drew Petersen will join the symphony for Rachmaninoff's "Piano Concerto No. 2."

The program also features selections from Bizet's "L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2." It concludes with Dvořák's "Symphony No. 8" and "Slavonic Dance, Op. 46, No. 8."

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. April 24 show cost $15 to $108. The 5:30 p.m. April 25 performance ranges from $15 to $112.32.

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra calls itself Indiana's largest nonprofit performing arts organization. It draws more than 200,000 people annually through concerts and educational programs at 45 Monument Circle.

Märkl will return to conduct the ISO again in June.

Tickets are available by calling the symphony's box office at 317-639-4300.