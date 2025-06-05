Indianapolis takes action against illegal dumping with $5 million initiative

INDIANAPOLIS — Illegal dumping of trash and unwanted items has plagued the city for years, but local officials are now committing to combat this issue. The city has allocated $5 million in funding to address illegal dumping, targeting areas identified by residents.

Local property inspector Tilynna Francis witnesses the consequences of illegal dumping daily.

“It’s widespread; I see it every single day,” she said. “What I have encountered personally is that people will see a project in process and just dump, primarily in the back."

Most of the time, the back of the property borders an alley. The alleyway clean-up initiative not only removes unwanted trash, it also updates alleys that are in disrepair, if they are within the city's budget.

“At its core, this is an illegal dumping mitigation strategy, but by improving the infrastructure in those alleyways, we are enhancing the environment for residents and ultimately improving their quality of life,” Dawn Olsen, a representative from the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services, said.

Phase One of this initiative wrapped up last month. City crews successfully worked on 19 alleyways selected based on resident calls.

Last year, the city received reports on over 3,000 illegal dumping cases, and has already opened 1,300 cases this year. Thanks to this new effort, the city was able to remove 316 tons of illegally dumped waste.

“When residents report to the Mayor's Action Center or submit a request through Request Indy, we can pinpoint which neighborhoods and alleyways are experiencing problems,” Olsen stated.

According to city data, the areas that are the darkest on the map below indicate the highest instances of dumping, and residents are eager to see action.

The city is currently assessing which alleyways to improve next, with plans to invite bids for the project later this month or next month. Residents facing issues with specific alleyways are encouraged to contact the Mayor's Action Line at 317-327-4622.

For those unsure about what constitutes illegal dumping, information is available on the city’s website. Violators could face fines up to $2,500. Property owners who find dumped items near their garages or property can submit an Illegal Dumping Affidavit to the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services. If the property meets the criteria, the city will provide cleanup services at no cost.