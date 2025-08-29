Indianapolis teacher earns STEM stipend to inspire East Side students

INDIANAPOLIS — For Warren Central High School science teacher Benjamin Buchanan, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education isn’t just about equations or experiments; it’s about community.

The fourth-generation educator grew up on Indianapolis’ east side and still calls it home. Now, as he raises his young son, Buchanan says his roots are what keep him in the classroom.

“I want my son to have the same values I did,” Buchanan said. “I want him to see the community in the same way.”

Buchanan recently received a $3,000 stipend from the Society for Science Advocate Program, which supports teachers who mentor students in scientific research and competitions. He plans to use the funds to purchase lab equipment and help students complete science fair projects.

“STEM is vital because it’s how the country runs,” Buchanan said. “Everything we’ve ever learned is required to be known by science to be able to be.”

Students like Donald Henley say Buchanan’s influence reaches far beyond the labs and classrooms.

“He’s really taught me the process of how I should go about things,” Henley said. “You can’t just start with an idea and jump to the end. There’s a process.”

Buchanan’s approach was recently energized by a trip to Washington, D.C., where the Society for Science hosted training and networking for STEM educators.

“It was mostly motivational,” Buchanan said. “It showed us how to present STEM in ways that students would find more approachable.”

The Advocate Program aims to broaden access to science and technology, particularly for underrepresented communities. As Indiana schools increase their focus on STEM, educators like Buchanan are preparing students to explore fields in artificial intelligence, data science and emerging technologies.

“It’s necessary to foster STEM in students,” he said. “They’re our future.”