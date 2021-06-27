Indianapolis teen making history as youngest offshore powerboat racer

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis teen is making waves and making history in his sport.

Dominic Stancombe, 14, is the youngest offshore powerboat racer ever.

"We race mostly out in the open water in the ocean or Gulf of Mexico. We do have some lake races ... usually races could last between 40-100 miles in all varying conditions," Mike Stancombe, Dominic's dad, said.

"I've always wanted to be a racer when I grow up, no matter if it's cars or boats," Dominic said. "I figured since my family's been doing it pretty much forever, I might as well do it too."

Dominic drives and steers the boat while Mike throttles.

"It’s like really exciting cause you know there’s a lot of danger to it, but that’s something that’s fun about it. You know it’s going to pay off win or lose if you just survive a race," Dominic said. I just enjoy driving.”

He is the third generation in his family to race.

"It feels calm cause I know [my dad's] been doing it for a really long time and he's somebody I know I can trust," Dominic said.

Dominic placed in the top three during the Sarasota Grand Prix Sunday.