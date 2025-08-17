Indianapolis teens step into leadership roles through Mayor’s Youth Council

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of 25 high school students from across Indianapolis is investing their weekends in causes that matter: mental health, education and social justice.

The Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council aligns with Indianapolis’s broader commitment to youth civic engagement and community programs.

The program creates a pipeline for young leaders to be heard by city officials and to understand how government decisions impact their daily lives.

Students get a real-world glimpse into government functionality and decision-making, hearing firsthand from those shaping city and state policy.

“Last year I spoke at the Statehouse and got to interview a lot of interesting people for environmental issues," said Hope Peck, a high school senior. "It’s an amazing opportunity for me to not only meet representatives but also talk to people who are actually making decisions in the community."

Through “Impact Days,” students are deeply immersed in their communities, working with local partners and honing civic leadership skills.

North Central High School seniors Hope Peck and Emma Akinleye say the program has helped them explore their passions and gain valuable insights.

“They mix in fun with business, policy and education; it’s very well-rounded,” shared Peck.

“We covered topics like homelessness criminalization, and a mayor’s neighborhood advocate talked about the levels of government from local to federal,” Akinleye added.

Both seniors encourage future juniors and seniors to apply.

“It’s amazing to see the change and momentum that can happen when we all work together as a team," said Akinleteye.

Students on the Council attend monthly meetings, participate in public service activities and work together to craft policy recommendations for the mayor’s office.

From hands-on government experiences and environmental interviews to civic training and community engagement, the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council provides Indianapolis high schoolers with a unique platform for leadership, learning and impact.