Indianapolis Ten-Point Coalition working to prevent violence before it starts

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis organization has the goal of stopping the threat of violence before it starts, which is exactly what happened Thursday night.

“We don’t know if we might become a victim to violence because we are taking a chance,” Rev. Charles Harrison, with the Indianapolis Ten-Point Coalition, said.

Rev. Harrison says its group was patrolling the BP Gas Station at 29th and MLK Thursday night when group members noticed two young men with guns walk into the gas station.

Group members say that could have led to a violent situation.

“We didn’t know at the time if they were going in there to rob the store or looking for someone,” Rev. Harrison said.

Rev. Harrison says the team members spoke to the two men and were able to defuse the situation.

"It’s not just walking through the streets or hanging on the street corner, we are really out there intervening and helping to prevent violence and in a lot of times, de-escalate situations so that there is no violence,” Rev. Harrison told WRTV.

He says it also demonstrates the dangers the Indianapolis Ten-Point Coalition faces each day.

“A lot of the times people don’t know the number of times we intervene in situations and prevent violence,” Rev. Harrison said.