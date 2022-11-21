Indianapolis to host 2028 Women’s Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2028 Women's Final four will be played in Indianapolis.

The NCAA announced Monday that the event on March 31 and April 1 of 2028 will be held at Gainbridge Fieldouse.

This will be the fourth time the city has hosted the event.

“Indiana Sports Corp is thrilled that the city of Indianapolis has been awarded the opportunity to host the 2028 Women’s Final Four,” said Patrick Talty, Indiana Sports Corp President. “We would like to thank the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Committee for trusting us with their event and we look forward to working with them to elevate the sport of women’s basketball throughout our state and beyond.”

According to Indiana Sports Corp, the event will be managed by the Indiana Host Committee and NCAA Host Institutions, Horizon League and IUPUI as well as the Indiana Sports Corp.

“We are honored and excited to have been awarded the 2028 Women's Final Four alongside our co-host and Horizon League member IUPUI,” said Julie Roe Lach, Horizon League Commissioner and Indiana Sports Corp Board Chair. “This is fantastic news for our community as we deliver on Indy’s vision to host what will be the epicenter of women’s sports. Thanks to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Committee for the opportunity to showcase our city and the sport of women’s basketball as we organize and operate this remarkable event.”

“We’re excited to learn of Indianapolis being awarded the Women's Final Four for 2028,” said Dr. Roderick Perry, Director of Athletics at IUPUI. “It’s an opportunity to build on an already impressive legacy of hosting championship events in our city. The individuals throughout Indianapolis and within our sports community are excited to rise to the task of hosting another first-rate championship event to celebrate the achievements of these student-athletes.”

