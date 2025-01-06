Indianapolis tow truck drivers help those who are stranded after winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV is getting a firsthand look at what it's like to respond to major snow events as a helper following the winter storm that wreaked havoc on Central Indiana.

“If you don’t have to be out, people shouldn’t be out,” Jonathan D’Alessio told WRTV.

D’Alessio works for Towing Yocar. He and his crew were out helping people whose cars got stuck on Monday.

WRTV

“Helping people is what this is really all about,” D’Alessio said.

D’Alessio helped people like Thomas Terhune, who says his truck got stuck.

“All this ice underneath this snow is not a good mix,” Terhune said.

WRTV

D’Alessio says he was able to get Terhune’s truck up the hill.

Indiana State Police says since Sunday, they have responded to the following:

