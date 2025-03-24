Indianapolis truck drivers step up to give shelter dog final goodbye

INDIANAPOLIS— Sunday afternoon brought rain and cold to Indianapolis, but it didn’t stop Honey from having a good day.

“She’s taking off as quick as those legs will let her to get in there,” said Angela Hopson, the executive director of S.O.A.R.

Honey is a 14-year-old yellow lab who was brought into S.O.A.R.’s care three months ago. The nonprofit works with people who have animals and are in crisis, such as homelessness, domestic violence, or emergency medical situations. They work to keep owners and pets together and help them find the services they need. Honey came to S.O.A.R. after her owner died.

“She came just hours after she had lost her owner. She was definitely traumatized. It took us a few days for us to get her to come around and show who she is as a dog,” said Hopson.

S.O.A.R.

Honey quickly made an impact, but her age and mobility made her stay here shorter than anyone would have liked.

“She had some mobility issues when she arrived and unfortunately they’re not getting any better with care and so it’s time for her to pass and we want to help that,” said Hopson.

Honey’s owner was a truck driver, so the nonprofit took to Facebook asking if any of their followers were truck drivers and if they’d be willing to give Honey one last ride. They also asked if they could make a stop for Honey’s favorite snack, Wendy’s chicken nuggets. They got more than one reply. The post received more than a hundred comments and shares and calls came into the facility.

S.O.A.R.

“I think we could have done a ride every 30 minutes with the way the people responded to it,” said David Bishop with S.0.A.R.

“It’s always surprising to see what it is that brings people together in whatever way that is,” said Robert Axum.

Axum works with Teamsters and was one of those drivers.

S.O.A.R.

“I’m a big animal lover and anything that can make an animal happy I’m all the way in on that,” said Axum.

From Friday to Sunday, Honey went on three rides. A chance to ride shotgun, lay in between the seats, or keep a watchful eye on the road.

“It’s affirming, I know some people think it’s silly to do all this for a pet and before they pass but it has been transformative for her happiness,” said Hopson.

Honey did get herself a ten-piece chicken nugget as well. Final moments made possible by acts of kindness.

S.O.A.R.

“We unfortunately didn’t get to honor the human or get to see them get back together, so to be able to see her go off and be honored in the way that she loved to be with him is pretty exciting,” said Bishop.

On Monday, Honey will take two more rides. The final one will be with her owner’s family. S.O.A.R was able to connect with them through Facebook post shares. They’ll be with her at the vet.

