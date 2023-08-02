Indianapolis trucking company reaches out to Yellow Corp employees following layoffs

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis trucking company is reaching out to Yellow Corporation employees after the company laid off 30,000 drivers nationwide this week and is inching towards filing for bankruptcy.

"That's not just 30,000 people, those are 30,000 families. That's less food on the table. That's bills that aren't getting paid. It's extremely personal," Avery Darby said.

Avery Darby grew up watching her father drive trucks.

She now owns ZNR Dispatching & Logistics, helping hire others to move freight for trucking companies across the U.S.

"It's in all 50 states. We're looking for workers. We would like to help," she said.

Darby saw WRTV's story about Yellow Corp shutting down, which left tens of thousands of people without a job.

Close to 200 of them are in the Indianapolis area.

"To those drivers that are affected by the situation, it is not over. It looks bad. It feels bad, but it is not over. There are people like our company and there are other good companies out there that are looking for you to assist you," Darby said.

Glen Brannon drove for Yellow Corp. for 20 years. He says he was on pins and needles as the union and trucking company went back and forth to reach a deal.

"It's not like we didn't see this coming," Brannon said.

He says employees were recently paid and met with union members about what's next. He also says insurance was extended through the end of the week.

In the meantime, he's asking trucking companies to reach out so these drivers can get back to doing what they love.

"I want to work. People in this business are workaholics. A 40-hour workweek for someone is a Wednesday for us. We go up to 70 hours and we flirt with those 70 hours. It's a rough life, especially if you have a family," Brannon said.

As far as Darby's company goes...

"We're paying $6,000 to $8,000 for semis, $4,000 to $6,000 for CDL hotshot, $3,000 to $5,000 for non-CDL hotshot. We assist with gas by again leasing the truck and staying in the area that you want. With the leasing of the trucks, we take on the responsibility of your tires — your service. Once you get to 600,000 miles, we give you a new truck," Darby said.