Indianapolis Urban League to host free job fair

INDIANAPOLIS — An organization designed to empower African-Americans and disadvantaged people to achieve social and economic equality is paring to host a job fair later this month.

The Indianapolis Urban League will host its Spring Career Fair from noon-4-p.m. April 22 at the Indianapolis Urban League, 777 Indiana Ave. Free parking and free lunch will be part of the event.

Career Coach Sherri Green is available to assist job seekers with resume building, identifying transferable skills for new careers, and practicing for online or virtual interviews. Green can be reached at sgreen@indplsul.org.

Employers set to attend include Best Staff Company, Chiro 1st Company, Citizens Energy Group, Columbia Club, Fastenal, Fifth Third Bank, Full Beauty Brands, Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Airport Authority, IndyGo, Volumod, and Walmart.

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