Indianapolis woman dies in I-65 southbound crash near Franklin

JOHNSON COUNTY — An Indianapolis woman died in a crash on I-65 near Franklin early Sunday morning.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a call about a serious crash on Interstate 65 southbound, three miles north of the Franklin exit, at 4:22 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found a passenger car underneath a semi-trailer, heavily damaged and engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was put out by firefighters, an adult female was found in the wreckage. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was later identified as 23-year-old Destiny Johnson, of Indianapolis.

According to Indiana State Police, Johnson was driving a Chevrolet Malibu southbound on I-65 when, for an unknown reason, she drove off the right side of the road onto the shoulder and struck the rear end of a parked semi tractor-trailer.

ISP is still investigating why the semi was stopped on the side of the interstate.

The southbound lanes of I-65 were restricted for four hours while the crash was investigated.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.