Indianapolis woman dies in roll-over crash on I-65

CLARK COUNTY — An accident on I-65 claimed the life of an Indianapolis woman on Monday, Indiana State Police said.

According to ISP, the accident happened near mile marker 10.2, north of the Sellersburg exit, just before 5:30 p.m.

Troopers from the ISP Sellersburg responded to the scene and discovered that the passenger in one of the two involved vehicles was ejected during the crash.

Initial investigations indicate that a gray pick-up truck was traveling northbound in the center lane and attempted to merge into the far left lane. As the truck began to merge, it struck a blue sedan, causing both cars to spin out of control into the median.

Officials say the pickup rolled over before coming to a stop in the southbound fast lane. The sedan came to a stop on top of the center guardrail barrier.

The passenger of the truck, identified as 70-year-old Gloria Jean Jones of Indianapolis, was ejected from the vehicle in the accident and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the sedan was not injured and was released at the scene.

ISP said lanes of I-65 northbound and southbound were closed for a few hours but have since reopened.