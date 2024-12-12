Indianapolis woman receives pardon from President Biden

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was among 39 individuals to be pardoned by President Biden on Thursday, in what was the largest single-day grant of clemency in modern history.

Emily Good Nelson, 39, was pardoned for non-violent drug offenses. She was arrested when she was 19 years old.

According to President Biden's administration, since her release, Nelson has earned her bachelor's and master's degrees and now works in the healthcare field. She has spoken publicly about drug use and volunteered in an in-patient psychiatric facility.

"She is described as kind, committed to recovery and helping others, and as someone with tremendous talent and ability," a release from President Biden's administration said.

President Biden also commuted sentences for 1,500 people who were placed on home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic.