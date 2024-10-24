Indianapolis woman’s Halloween display hopes to raise awareness on speeding

INDIANAPOLIS — We are just one week away from Halloween and an Indianapolis woman is hoping her Halloween directions will serve a bigger purpose.

Rinha Reyes lives on the far east side of Indianapolis. She says drivers constantly fly through her neighborhood.

WRTV

“They are always driving so fast and the only time they slow down is when they look over,” Rinha Reyes told WRTV.

So, she took matters into her own hands. A sign outside her home now says, "I've been dying to tell you to slow down."

WRTV

“I know that we are going through major construction in the city so thankfully that is happening so the topic won't be potholes are ruining my car,” Reyes said.

The sign is accompanied by skeletons that are dressed up as construction workers to mimic all of the construction in the area.

WRTV

Reyes just hopes this elaborate setup brings awareness to drivers while also bringing joy.

“Try to go out and forget about all the crazy things going on in the world and find safe ways to enjoy Halloween,” Reyes said.

