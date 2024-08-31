Indianapolis Zoo certified as sensory inclusive

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo has been certified as Sensory Inclusive.

It was recognized by KultureCity, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with sensory needs. KultureCity’s provides training and resources to help organizations accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivities.

To achieve certification, the zoo trained its staff to recognize and assist guests with sensory needs.

The Zoo also added sensory signage to notify guests of loud and quiet areas and areas with smells, weighted lap pads and sensory bags containing noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools and communication cards.

People with autism, dementia, PTSD and other conditions can become overwhelmed with crowds, lights, sounds, smells and other stimuli. Now, The Zoo has expanded the accessibility to more people with sensory sensitivity.

“The Indianapolis Zoo welcomes everyone. This certification is one more way that the Zoo is working to ensure that every single guest feels a sense of belonging when they visit,” said Indianapolis Zoo Director of Education Michelle Kolar.



Zoo guests can borrow a free sensory bag at the Visitor Services Center or at the Endangered Species Carousel ticket booth. Weighted lap pads are available for use during Dolphin Presentations in the Ascension St. Vincent Dolphin Pavilion and for rides on the White River Junction Train.

A new sensory-inclusive Zoo map is available online on the Zoo’s website.