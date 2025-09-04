Indianapolis Zoo elephant Jabari celebrates second birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo celebrated a special milestone Thursday as Jabari, the youngest member of the African Savanna elephant herd, turned 2 years old.

Zoo staff created enrichment activities for Jabari and the rest of the herd while guests enjoyed the birthday celebration. Jabari is known for his energy and spirit, and his treats reflected that fiery attitude.

The herd made a mad dash for popular treats, including watermelon and other fruits during the festivities.

Jabari is a third-generation African Savanna elephant at the zoo. He and his mother, Zahara, were both born at the Indianapolis Zoo and were conceived through artificial insemination techniques.

Zahara celebrated her 19th birthday less than a week ago on August 31.

The Indianapolis Zoo houses one of the country's most successful elephant breeding programs. Visitors can learn more about the elephants and other animals at indianapoliszoo.com.