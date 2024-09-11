Indianapolis Zoo mourns death of 36-year-old southern white rhino

INDIANAPOLIS — A 36-year-old southern white rhinoceros, who has called the Indianapolis Zoo home for the past 17-years, has died.

The rhino, named Spike, had a cancerous tumor in his leg, according to Zoo officials.

Indianapolis Zoo

Spike first arrived at the Indianapolis Zoo in October 2007 at age 19. The median lifespan for a southern white rhino is 36.5 years.

The Indianapolis Zoo said Spike was beloved by his keepers and Zoo guests.

“He was a laid-back rhino bull who got along with everyone. He was the highlight of hundreds of behind-the-scenes tours and always enjoyed getting alfalfa snacks, pets and attention from his keepers,” the Zoo said. “He will be greatly missed by Zoo staff, volunteers and guests.”

