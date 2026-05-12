Indianapolis Zoo pauses giraffe feedings while new arrival Amani settles in

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo's giraffes have been spending less time in their public habitat recently as staff help the newest member adjust to his new home.

The zoo welcomed young bull Amani in fall 2025. Over the last several months, he has been building bonds with Kita and his keepers behind the scenes, zoo officials said.

As the weather warms up, visitors may begin to see Amani and Kita outside more often.

The transition is significant for Amani, and the comfort and well-being of both giraffes remain the top priority, according to the zoo.

Because of the adjustment period, giraffe feedings are temporarily paused while Amani becomes more comfortable in the public setting.

His keepers describe him as incredibly friendly. Zoo officials said they're excited for guests to get to know him when he's ready.

The zoo thanked visitors for their patience during the transition period.