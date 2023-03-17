Indianapolis Zoo ranked among top 10 best zoos in the nation

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo was voted one of the top ten best zoos in the nation in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, which was their first nomination in this category.

The list was curated by travel experts and industry professionals who nominated places that excel in animal care and provide meaningful interactions between animals and visitors.

The Indianapolis Zoo was recognized for being very walkable and its variety of animals, as well as its unique adventures like "bathing elephants and watching penguins paint art."

The zoos efforts to save endangered wildlife and species was also noted by USA Today.

Provided Photo/Indianapolis Zoo Three Amur tiger cubs were born at the Indianapolis Zoo on May 27, 2022.

View the full USA Today list, here.