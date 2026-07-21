Indianapolis Zoo to close early Wednesday to celebrate National Zookeeper Week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo will close early on Wednesday, in honor of National Zookeeper Week, zoo officials announced.

The zoo, which is usually open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will close at 3 p.m.

According to zoo officials, National Zookeeper Week began in 2007 at the urging of the American Association of Zookeepers to highlight the roles zookeepers play in animal welfare and education.

“Every employee and volunteer at the Indianapolis Zoo contributes in different ways to the welfare of animals in our care and the world-class experience we provide to more than 1 million guests who come to see our collection each year. The entire Zoo team helps us succeed as a conservation-focused organization,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer John Gullion.

After the Zoo closes Wednesday evening, animal care and horticulture teams will participate in the Zookeeper Games, giving staff a chance to relax and take part in some friendly competition.

The Indianapolis Zoo is inviting the public to follow along on Facebook and Instagram throughout the week to vote in an awkward photo contest, see pictures of the Zookeeper games and share appreciation for the Zoo team.