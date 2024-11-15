Indianapolis Zoo to welcome giant tortoises in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Two of the world’s largest tortoise species will be coming to the Indianapolis Zoo.

The Galapagos and Aldabra tortoises exhibit will open on Memorial Day Weekend 2025.

“Guests will have the opportunity to come face-to-face with these giants, which can measure up to four feet long and weigh several hundred pounds,” the zoo said.

Zoo officials also announced a fundraising event presented by Citizens Energy Group to celebrate the exhibit.

Zoobilation 2025: Giant Shellabration will take place on Friday, June 13. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. on the Zoo’s website.

