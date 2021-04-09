Watch
4 people injured in early morning I-465 crash on south side

Traffic remains impacts hours after crash occurred
WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler
Four people were injured in a crash on Interstate 465 westbound on the south side of Indianapolis on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Posted at 6:54 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 07:48:02-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were injured in a crash early Friday that shut down Interstate 465 westbound on the south side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 1 near Madison Avenue, according to Indiana State Police. Ramps from both northbound and southbound Interstate 65 to I-465 westbound remained closed as of 6:50 a.m.

State police said all four people were transported to area hospitals.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to state police.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

This story will be updated.

