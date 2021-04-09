4 people injured in early morning I-465 crash on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were injured in a crash early Friday that shut down Interstate 465 westbound on the south side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 1 near Madison Avenue, according to Indiana State Police. Ramps from both northbound and southbound Interstate 65 to I-465 westbound remained closed as of 6:50 a.m.

State police said all four people were transported to area hospitals.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to state police.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

MORE | Indianapolis traffic map

This story will be updated.