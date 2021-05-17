Watch
NewsLocal NewsIndianapolis

Actions

A.J. Foyt shares stories during appearance at Children's Museum of Indianapolis

items.[0].videoTitle
Racing legend A.J. Foyt made a rare appearance at the Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
Posted at 7:48 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 07:48:58-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Racing legend A.J. Foyt made a rare appearance Sunday at the Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience at the Childrens Museum of Indianapolis.

The 4-time Indianapolis 500 winner held a Q/A session at the miniature Indianapolis Motor Speedway pedal car racetrack.

In addition to taking questions from guests, Foyt shared a story about getting a speeding ticket.

"He said, 'Don't you get smart with me,'" Foyt said. "Then he looked at my driver's license and looked at me. He looked at it about three times. All he did was say hold it down. I said thank you."

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Foyt's first Indy 500 victory.

It was also the first time Foyt was able to see the life-sized bronze sculpture crafted in his likeness at the Children's Museum.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!