American Legion to bring 2029 national convention to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has been selected as the host city for the 110th American Legion national convention in 2029.

The American Legion selected Indianapolis to host the 2029 convention from August 24 - 29, 2029. This will be their first visit since 2019.

“The American Legion is very pleased to again return to Indianapolis for our 2029 National Convention. Indianapolis is one of the most patriotic and veteran-friendly cities in the United States,” said Michael E. Walton, Chairman, Convention Commission of The American Legion. “Our American Legion National Headquarters is in Indy, and I and many of my fellow sister and brother Legionnaires enjoy returning to Indy twice yearly for our National Meetings. Indy is an easy city to get around; each time we return, we see another new update and improvement. Our entire American Legion Family looks forward to returning to Indy for another outstanding National Convention in a city that truly loves and appreciates Veterans.”

The convention is expected to bring in 8,000 attendees and have a $12.5 million economic impact.

The American Legion is headquartered in downtown Indianapolis and has been since 1919.

“We are delighted to welcome The American Legion back home,” said Leonard Hoops, president & CEO of Visit Indy. “Attendees will see our city’s growth in the 10 years between conventions, especially our changing skyline, with the sixth expansion of the Indiana Convention Center and new 40-story, 800-room Signia by Hilton hotel.”

