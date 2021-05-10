Ascension St. Vincent planning $325M expansion project at 86th Street campus

INDIANAPOLIS — Ascension St. Vincent announced Monday it plans to spend $325 million to expand its flagship campus on West 86th Street in Indianapolis.

The expansion project will include relocation of Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital and 109 new, private NICU rooms, a new neurological hospital and a parking garage and additional surface parking.

“These exciting projects demonstrate our Mission to place our patients, especially those who are poor and vulnerable, at the forefront of our decisions,” said Jonathan Nalli, chief executive officer of Ascension St. Vincent Indiana and ministry market executive for Ascension. “We are proud and honored to lead the future of complex, specialty care in Indiana and throughout our region.”

Ascension St. Vincent A rendering of the new Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital.

The new women's hospital, which is home to Indiana's largest NICU and one of the state's two Level IV perinatal health care centers, will include approximately 268,000 square feet of new space where mothers and babies will receive care.

The structure will be connected to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital and bring together all related departments, including mother/baby care, high-risk OB, labor and delivery, NICU, support and administrative services and public spaces.

Ascension St. Vincent Rendering of the Brain and Spine Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent's 86th Street campus.

Acscenion St. Vincent and Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine will develop the new Brain and Spine Hospital, which will include operating rooms, an intensive care unit and an intensive care step-down unit.

The hospital will also include the integration of the Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine research institute and the establishment of a residency training program, according to Ascension St. Vincent.

A new parking garage and additional surface parking are also planned as part of the project.