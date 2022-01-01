Baby New Year: Meet some of the 1st babies born in Central Indiana in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — As revelers celebrated the first hours of 2022, some families around Central Indiana welcomed the newest members of their families into the world.

Alisha and Drew Eggers, of Trafalgar, said hello to their 6-pound bundle of joy, Atticus, at the stroke of midnight at Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

At Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, parents Nancy Pandiyan and Muthu Subramanian said hello to their baby boy, Arjun, who was born at 12:20 a.m. weighing 5 pounds, 7 ounces and at 18.9 inches in length.

A hospital spokesperson said both the baby and mother are doing well.

Provided by Ascension St. Vincent Arjun was the first baby born at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital to parents Nancy Pandiyan and Muthu Subramanian on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021.

At IU Health Bloomington, Baby Eli was born to Bloomington residents Momoko and Sadamori Kojaku at 1:14 a.m. at IU Health Bloomington. Eli weighs 8 pounds, 8 ounces and is 20 inches long.

Provided by IU Health Bloomington Momoko and Sadamori Kojaku welcomed Eli into the world at IU Health Bloomington on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021.

About a half-hour later at 1:45 a.m., the first baby was born at Eskenazi Hospital. The names of the child and parents have not yet been provided.