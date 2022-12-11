Ball State students working to revitalize part of Butler Tarkington neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — Students at Ball State University are continuing their work on plans to revitalize the Butler Tarkington neighborhood.

For the last few months, they've been working on plans and renderings for the intersection of 40th Street and Boulevard Place. Those plans were presented to the neighborhood association Wednesday.

Provided

"Being able to hear their input, to get some feedback on our designs and really have a two-way dialogue for creativity has been really awesome," student Matt Martella said. "We're just hoping that tonight inspires some creativity for the community."

The association expects to take a closer look at the plans during its next meeting on Jan. 9.