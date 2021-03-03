Beginning of Indianapolis Indians season will be delayed by a month

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans will have to wait a little longer for the Indianapolis Indians to return to Victory Field in 2021.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that the beginning of the Triple-A season will be delayed by about four weeks in order to allow more players to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“What our organization has learned most during the pandemic is to remain flexible while keeping fan, player and staff safety our top priority,” Indians president and general manager Randy Lewandowski said in a statement. “Our passionate fans have eagerly awaited the return of Indians baseball to Victory Field for 18 months, and we truly appreciate their support and patience as we navigate this fluid situation.”

The Indians' season will begin May 4 on the road against the Iowa Cubs. The home opener for Indianapolis will be May 11 against the Toledo Mudhens.

Indianapolis will lose 24 games, including 12 home dates, because of the delay.

The 2020 Minor League Baseball season was canceled due to the pandemic, and the Indians have not played since Sept. 2, 2019.