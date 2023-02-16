Believe Circle City High School’s Girls Basketball wins school's first ever basketball championship

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis High School is showing that hard work pays off.

Believe Circle City High School’s Girls Basketball team won its first ever championship title on February 10. The nine Lady Cyclones team members defeated Thrival Academy, 35-9.

The school said it’s the first time one of its sports teams have won a championship game in the two years of the school’s athletics program.

“You can have that a school that is smart and focuses on brains and that is good at athletics,” Junior Captain Autumn Joshua said. “I just wanted to advocate that you can do both – it’s not either or."

Joshua is a part of the girls’ basketball team. Believe Circle City High School said that the girls’ basketball team is made up of nine students, including two juniors who have been a part of the program since it started.

The two juniors have been enrolled at the school since its doors opened in the Fall 2019-2020 academic year.

“When I just look around it makes me feel truly grateful that I got this opportunity,” sophomore Paris Cooper said.

Angel Jackson-Anderson, the school’s principal said a group of students, including Joshua, stepped up to help get the program running.

The school is located across from Ivy Tech Community College on Indy’s near northside.

The school has roughly 200 students and serves as an early college and career preparatory high school.

