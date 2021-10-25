Indiana Avenue to be repaved in area of BLM mural for Cultural Trail expansion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Black Lives Matter mural on Indiana Avenue will disappear after construction crews begin work on the expansion of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

The mural was created by 18 artists in August 2020. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works notified the artists about plans to repave the area.

While the artists were surprised, artist Deonna Craig said they are not discouraged.

"If there's one thing that we've learned over the past year, it's to expect the unexpected and, more importantly, to keep the main thing the main thing," Deonna Craig said. "So, while it was extremely important for us to paint on asphalt, Black Lives Matter does not live and die there."

The Cultural Trail and construction teams have created a way to save each of the 18 artists' painted letters, which could become part of a permanent Black Lives Matter installation on the Cultural Trail once the expansion is complete.

Expansion of the Cultural Trail is expected to begin later this year and last 18 months, according to the Indiana Department of Public Works.